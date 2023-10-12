11 stunning aerial pictures across Portsmouth area from 1998
Here are 11 stunning aerial pictures taken in 1998.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:52 BST
They cover areas such as Fratton Bridge, Somers Road, Southsea, and Palmerston Road.
Shedfield and Waltham Chase also feature along with St Michaels Road and The Rose Garden, both in Southsea.
St Peters Church in Bishop’s Waltham and Waltham Chase are also included alongside an aerial view of Tipner.
1 / 3