11 stunning aerial pictures across Portsmouth area from 1998

Here are 11 stunning aerial pictures taken in 1998.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:52 BST

They cover areas such as Fratton Bridge, Somers Road, Southsea, and Palmerston Road.

Shedfield and Waltham Chase also feature along with St Michaels Road and The Rose Garden, both in Southsea.

St Peters Church in Bishop’s Waltham and Waltham Chase are also included alongside an aerial view of Tipner.

Aerial of Haslar and HMS Dolphin in 1998.

1. Aerial of Haslar and HMS Dolphin in 1998.

Aerial of Haslar and HMS Dolphin in 1998. Photo: Contributed

An aerial view of Bishop's Waltham in 1998.

2. An aerial view of Bishop's Waltham in 1998

An aerial view of Bishop's Waltham in 1998. Photo: Contributed

An aerial view of Waltham Chase in 1998.

3. An aerial view of Waltham Chase in 1998.

An aerial view of Waltham Chase in 1998. Photo: Contributed

An aerial view of The Rose Garden, Southsea in 1998.

4. An aerial view of The Rose Garden, Southsea in 1998.

An aerial view of The Rose Garden, Southsea in 1998. Photo: Contributed

