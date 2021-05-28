Portsmouth. Picture: Tony Weaver

11 ways to really annoy Portsmouth residents

PORTSMOUTH residents are a pleasant bunch of folks but there are a few things that really get us worked up.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 28th May 2021, 4:58 pm
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 5:04 pm

Here are 11 things that people say which really annoy Portsmouth residents.

And be warned plenty of references to that city up the road.

MORE: 10 memories of families making a splash at the Pyramids Centre pool in Southsea | Do you remember these 40 lost Portsmouth pubs?

You know the one we mean.

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.

1. Are you from Southampton?'

Do we sound like we are from that place!!!

Photo: Paul Jacobs

Buy photo

2. Cosham is in Portsmouth'

Well it isn't on Portsea Island is it?

Photo: Contributed

Buy photo

3. Are your parents siblings?

Come on guys this isn't Game of Thrones!

Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buy photo

4. Did you watch the Saints game?

What kind of monster would mention scummers!

Photo: Adam Davy

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3