So if you are making your first trip to Pompey it can be hard to whittle down the list of places to see. So The News decided to ask our readers what the most iconic places in the city are. Here are the 12 they suggested.

1. Mick's Burger Van One of our reader's wrote: 'Micks burger van on the hill.' Picking it as one of Portsmouth's most iconic places.

2. Queen Alexandra Hospital One of our reader's wrote: 'QA Hospital is nice, have been here a lot this week. I have had excellent service.'

3. Kam Too This Chinese in St Marys Road is one of the most iconic places to visit in the city according to our readers and was suggested many times.

4. Albert Road If you are coming to Portsmouth for the first time, a trip to see Southsea and the iconic 'quirky' Albert Road should be on the cards.

