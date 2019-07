Families within the local area were invited to Havant Park for a fun-filled day of entertainment for the whole family. This year’s Havant Fun Day featured many ‘Fun Day’ favourites including face painting, pedal go-karts, bouncy castles, a giant inflatable assault course, human table football and a soft play area for some of the younger guests.

'Chelange' aka C.J. Edwards.

(L-R) Heather Claxton, Lucas Bohea (4yrs) and Jacob Claxton (3yrs).

(L-R) Tilly Maylot (9Yrs), Sophia Maylot (9yrs), Lauren Nichols (9yrs).

Possibly future firefighters(L-R) Lennon Warwick (8yrs) and Jack Taylor (8yrs).

