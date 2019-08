With everything from Bond movies to the Avengers shooting scenes at spots across our county. But which of these movies had the most money? Research from video production company From The Hip has helped to draw up a list of 12 of the highest grossing films shot in Hampshire. They are listed from lowest to highest. Find out which made the most money by clicking through the gallery.

1. Pride and Prejudice and Zombies This parody of Jane Austen's iconic novel filmed at Basing House in Old Basing and it grossed $16 million at the Box Office worldwide. Lionsgate Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Tommy Much of this movie adaption of The Who's album was filmed around Portsmouth and it grossed $36 million at the Box Office. Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Rush This Formula One inspired film shot scenes at Blackbushe Airport in Yateley and it grossed $90 million at the Box Office. PA Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. War Horse This Spielberg war epic filmed scenes at Stratfield Saye House and it grossed $177 million at the Box Office. Other Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

