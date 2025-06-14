12 ‘off the beaten track’ villages that prove Hampshire is the UK’s most charming county for summer

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST

Discover these 12 charismatic villages that are bursting with beauty.

Villages such as Emsworth, New Alresford, Brockenhurst and Stockbridge are usually at the top of people’s ‘must visit’ lists - and rightly so - but Hampshire is home to some wonderful villages that are often overlooked.

The News has handpicked 12 picture-postcard villages in Hampshire that are well worth a visit this summer:

Tucked out of the way of the hustle and bustle, Rowland's Castle is a quiet village with country charm. The village green is a focal point as well as the independent shops and eateries.

1. Rowland's Castle

Tucked out of the way of the hustle and bustle, Rowland's Castle is a quiet village with country charm. The village green is a focal point as well as the independent shops and eateries. | Google

Sway is a small village in the New Forest and is the perfect place for a family break. The village is a scenic spot surrounded by forests and is home to Sway Lakes, which is popular amongst fishing enthusiasts.

2. Sway

Sway is a small village in the New Forest and is the perfect place for a family break. The village is a scenic spot surrounded by forests and is home to Sway Lakes, which is popular amongst fishing enthusiasts. | Google

Milford on Sea is a coastal village that combines seaside charm, picturesque scenery and is certainly family friendly with Hurst Castle being a prime activity for a day out.

3. Milford on Sea

Milford on Sea is a coastal village that combines seaside charm, picturesque scenery and is certainly family friendly with Hurst Castle being a prime activity for a day out. | Google

Whitchurch is definitely worth paying a visit. With a wonderful blend of historic charm and pretty scenery, this village is a must.

4. Whitchurch

Whitchurch is definitely worth paying a visit. With a wonderful blend of historic charm and pretty scenery, this village is a must. | Google

