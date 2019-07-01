13 best pictures of sausage dogs walking for charity on Hayling Island beach

Organised by East Hants Dachshunds, the walk honoured Jeffrey, a beloved dachshund who died last year after being attacked by three dogs. Organiser Larissa Carey, who was proud to raise £302, said: ‘I cannot thank everyone enough. Those who donated and supported Jeffrey today and especially those who have donated even though they could not make the walk. The East Hants Dachshunds group is absolutely wonderful and I am so chuffed with everyone’s effort.’

Larissa Carey with Harley and Robbie Taylor with Robbie

Barbara Glue and Hector with Caroline McKellar and Titch all from Chichester.

Myle, Dizzie and Fifi.

Rupert with Hillary Bloomfield.

