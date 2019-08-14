13 of the best paintings by Gosport-based marine artist Colin M Baxter

Professional marine artist Colin has been painting around Portsmouth harbour for over 35 years and has held many museum and gallery exhibitions locally. His summer exhibition is now on at Driftwood Studio Gallery in North Meadow, Royal Clarence Yard, Gosport, with watercolours, acrylics and driftwood creations featuring until mid September. His website is www.colinmbaxter.co.uk.
1. A view near the Titchfield canal of the river that runs into Titchfield Haven.
2. The Battle of Trafalgar, October 21st 1805 , HMS BRITANNIA about to enter the thick fog of gunsmoke.
3. You might have caught a PAS boat across the harbour to HMS DOLPHIN , passing the Ballast bouy . With Round Tower and Tower House silhouetted behind.
4. Gosport Watermen ferried crews to yachts and warships and visitors around HMS VICTORY when it was afloat in Portsmouth harbour . The old Market House in the background of this watercolour went after WWII , but the Castle Tavern on the right is still there.
