13 pictures of the ugliest eyesores across Portsmouth area - as voted by you

By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 11:58 BST
The people have had their say on what they think are the ugliest eyesores and areas across Portsmouth and its surrounding patch.

Portsmouth’s Commercial Road in the city centre features strongly along with Fratton Road and Kingston Road. Other popular choices included Portsmouth City Council’s offices in Guildhall Square and the less than impressive magistrates’ court, while Waterlooville’s shopping centre and Fareham’s civic officers also received the thumbs down for their depressing appearances. Southampton, perhaps unsurprisingly, also gets a strong mention.

See our gallery of places you would rather not have to look at or visit here:

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

1. Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Commercial Road

2. Commercial Road

Commercial Road Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
The Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

3. The Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Photo: x

Photo Sales
Fratton Road

4. Fratton Road

Fratton Road Photo: Joe Buncle

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPortsmouth City CouncilWaterloovilleSouthamptonFareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice