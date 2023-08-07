News you can trust since 1877
15 more photos of fun and music at Wickham Festival on day four

The Wickham Festival offered great entertainment and variety – with revellers’ spirits not dampened by the weather.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:15 BST

Day four of the event on Sunday was another fun-filled day for those attending the event named the UK’s best festival of its size in 2015 by the Live UK Music Business Awards.

Here are 15 more pictures of the festival on day four:

Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 4 of the festival took place on Sunday, August 6. Picture: Sarah Standing (060823-756)

Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 4 of the festival took place on Sunday, August 6. Pictured is: Midge Ure. Picture: Sarah Standing (060823-1180)

Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 4 of the festival took place on Sunday, August 6. Pictured is: Midge Ure. Picture: Sarah Standing (060823-1180)

Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 4 of the festival took place on Sunday, August 6. Pictured is: Toyah & Robert Fripp. Picture: Sarah Standing (060823-853)

