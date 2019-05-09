15 Stunning photographs by Portsmouth photographer Liam Nash

These fantastic pictures were taken by Portsmouth-born Liam Nash. ‘I started photography in 2016 when I purchased my first DSLR camera,’ he told The News. ‘My passion for photography was driven by the very photogenic city I was born in.’ To see more of Liam’s work go to: http://www.liamnashphotography.co.uk/

Rapeseed path with lone tree and pylon on Portsdown Hill by Liam Nash Photography

Halnaker Windmill from our Neighbouring City Chichester (Drone Shot) by Liam Nash Photography

Electric Southsea Shelters (Light trails) by Liam Nash Photography

Tide trail at Tipner by night by Liam Nash Photography

