150 car turns out for Gosport rally

MORE than 150 cars turned out for the Gosport Vehicle Rally this Bank Holiday Monday.

The event, now in its 67th year, saw classic automobiles ranging from customised 1947 Chevrolet Pick-Ups to Ford Mustang Belairs compete for a series of prizes awarded by the Mayor of Gosport,

Organiser Ray Drake, from the Gosport Rotary Club, said: 'It's a great tradition to keep alive.

'A lot of people just come with their cars and sit and chat with other owners.'

Some attendees came from as far as Oxford and Poole to show off their prize vehicles.

Mark Pybus travelled from Ipswich to show of his The Can-Am Spyder as part of the UK Spyder Riders group, which has more than 400 members.

Mike, who lost the use of his left leg in a motorbike accident 20 years ago, said: 'It's a great event.

'A lot of people have been interested in the Spyder - you get the thrill of the bike buts its incredibly stable.'

The Judges Choice Award went to a Volvo - one that had gone through a 'wacky' makeover.

The Wacky Races themed car - owned by a team from Gosport - is set to take part in the Two Ball Banger Rally across Europe.

