16 closed Portsmouth pubs that YOU would like to see return

Sadly many of these establishments have closed down and been lost.
We decided to ask our readers if they could bring back one pub which would it be.
Here are their suggestions.
1. The Admiralty Tavern
This lost pub was suggested by Diana Rose who wrote: 'Admiralty Tavern. Great atmosphere'. It used to be found Spring Street, Landport but was demolished in 1987.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. The Alma Arms
This pub was located in Highland Road. It dated back to the 19th Century and kept the same name throughout the years. The pub was sold by its owner in 2015 to be turned into flats.
Photo: Malcolm Wells
3. The Air Balloon
This pub was designed by architect A H Bone and is similar to the White Swan, now Brewhouse and Kitchen in Guildhall Walk. It shut down in 2005 and has since been turned into office space and private accommodation.
Photo: Malcolm Wells
4. The Cabman's Rest
Dating back to the 1920s, this pub was in Plymouth Street in Somers Town. After a lengthy period of closure it reopened in 2009 but then shutdown again within a year.
Photo: Steve Reid