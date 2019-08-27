16 great photos as Portsmouth and Gosport enjoy the bank holiday heatwave - are you featured? Thousands of people rushed down to the seafront over the weekend as temperatures reached more than 25C on the south coast. Our photographers were in Eastney, Southsea and Stokes Bay over the weekend. Are you included in our gallery? (L-R) Richard Poate, Helen Burton. Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo Rob McMurrich with Isabella, 3, on his shoulders and his wife, Andrea, in pink. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240819-41) JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo Hot weather on Southsea seafront. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240819-40) JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo Lifeguard Naomi Groome at the beginning of her shift. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240819-43) JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4