16 great photos as Portsmouth and Gosport enjoy the bank holiday heatwave - are you featured?

Our photographers were in Eastney, Southsea and Stokes Bay over the weekend. Are you included in our gallery?

(L-R) Richard Poate, Helen Burton. Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Rob McMurrich with Isabella, 3, on his shoulders and his wife, Andrea, in pink. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240819-41) JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Hot weather on Southsea seafront. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240819-40) JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Lifeguard Naomi Groome at the beginning of her shift. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240819-43) JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more