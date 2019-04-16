16 of the best wedding venues in and around Portsmouth according to you
WITH its coastal venues and historic setting, Portsmouth makes a picturesque setting for a wedding.
If you are looking for the perfect venue for your special day, The News asked our readers to recommend the best places to get married in and around the city. Here are the 16 wedding venues you recomended.
1. St James' Church
If you are looking for a more traditional venue, this church in Milton makes a grand place for a wedding.