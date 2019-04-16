Best wedding venues

16 of the best wedding venues in and around Portsmouth according to you 

WITH its coastal venues and historic setting, Portsmouth makes a picturesque setting for a wedding. 

If you are looking for the perfect venue for your special day, The News asked our readers to recommend the best places to get married in and around the city. Here are the 16 wedding venues you recomended. 

If you are looking for a more traditional venue, this church in Milton makes a grand place for a wedding.

1. St James' Church

Why not get married with the best views in Portsmouth. The Spinnaker Tower can be booked as a wedding venue and makes for a truly awe inspiring setting.

2. Spinnaker Tower

If you are a Pompey mad couple, then your dream wedding could be at Fratton Park! The ground has a number of lounges that can be used as a venue.

3. Fratton Park

This church in Old Portsmouth was backed as one of the best wedding venues in the city by our readers.

4. John Pounds Church

Page 1 of 4