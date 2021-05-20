16 photos show how 'symbolic' Wickham Horse Fair has unfolded so far
A ‘symbolic’ gathering to mark the annual Wickham Horse Fair has taken place.
The event itself was cancelled again in 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions.
However a large crowd and a number of horse boxes gathered in the village this morning to mark the horse fair.
Wickham has been home to the event for over 800 years.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
‘Together with our partners we are facilitating a symbolic event that can be safely managed within the space available, and in accordance with the current Health Protection Regulations.
‘We are aware that a number of people, along with vehicles and horses, have arrived outside of the pre-arranged symbolic event. Our officers are on scene and working with our partners to manage this.’
Here are our pictures from the ‘symbolic’ gathering in Wickham today.
