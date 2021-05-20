16 photos show how 'symbolic' Wickham Horse Fair has unfolded so far

The event itself was cancelled again in 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions.

However a large crowd and a number of horse boxes gathered in the village this morning to mark the horse fair.

Wickham has been home to the event for over 800 years.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

‘Together with our partners we are facilitating a symbolic event that can be safely managed within the space available, and in accordance with the current Health Protection Regulations.

‘We are aware that a number of people, along with vehicles and horses, have arrived outside of the pre-arranged symbolic event. Our officers are on scene and working with our partners to manage this.’

Here are our pictures from the ‘symbolic’ gathering in Wickham today.

1. Wickham Horse Fair had been cancelled for 2021 The horse fair had been cancelled for second year in a row due to the Covid restrictions. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

2. Horse boxes in Wickham Horse boxes parked in Wickham. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

3. Horse boxes parked in centre of Wickham In past years the car park in the centre of Wickham has seen funfair rides and food stalls set up for fair attendees. However this year, there are just a dozen horse boxes in the car park, which remains open. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

4. Wickham Horse Fair Crowds have gathered in Wickham this morning for a 'symbolic' horse fair Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo