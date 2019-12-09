17 great photos from Christmas Tree festivals in Portsmouth and Gosport
Hundreds of people enjoyed a day of festive activities at tree festivals at St Cuthbert’s Church in Portsmouth and St Mary’s Church in Alverstoke.
Here are some of the best photos.
The 11th Alverstoke Christmas Tree Festival took place on Friday, December 6, at St Mary's Church in Alverstoke. Elizabeth Hodgson from Alverstoke, with her grandaughters (left) Isabella (9) and Carrie Hunt (5). Picture: Sarah Standing (061219-3115)
The 11th Alverstoke Christmas Tree Festival took place on Friday, December 6, at St Mary's Church in Alverstoke. Pictured is: Volunteers (l-r) Trish Kelly and Lesley Wareham both from Alverstoke. Picture: Sarah Standing (061219-3127)
The 11th Alverstoke Christmas Tree Festival took place on Friday, December 6, at St Mary's Church in Alverstoke. Pictured is: Kevin and Tania Reeves from Bridgemary, with their daughters (left) Jasmine (12) and Tia (10). Picture: Sarah Standing (061219-3153)