176 dead after plane crashes in Iran including three Britons

THREE British nationals have died after a plane crash in Iran.

The Ukrainian passenger plane crashed moments after take off from Tehran on Wednesday morning

All 176 passengers and crew on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 flight from Imam Khomeini International Airport to Imam Khomeini International Airport were killed.

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, announced the nationalities of the passengers on the plane.

He tweeted: ‘We are currently aware of the following information on the countries of origin of those killed in the crash #PS752 : Iran - 82; Canada - 63; Ukraine - 2 + 9 (crew); Sweden - 10; Afghanistan - 4; Germany - 3; United Kingdom - 3. We express our condolences. The Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate.’

Iranian state television said the crash was because of mechanical issues.

