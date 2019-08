The festival is being held through until Sunday, with headline acts such as Frank Turner and The Proclaimers, plus a variety of folk, rock, country artists and more to entertain the crowds. Images taken by Ian Hargreaves and Paul Windsor.

(l to r), Tracey Williams and Kate Rouse from Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010819-1) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Wickham Festival group. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010819-2) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The Proclaimers perform at Wickham Festival. Picture: Paul Windsor Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The Clint Bradley band. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010819-5) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more