If you are looking for the perfect venue for your special day, The News asked our readers to recommend the best places to get married in and around the city.
Here are 19 of the wedding venues they recommended.
1. Square Tower
This is one of the oldest parts of Portsmouth and makes a beautiful wedding venue. It was a popular suggestion from our readers. The website says it 'could be just what you're seeking as the perfect venue to hold your ceremony'.
Photo: Malcom Wells
2. Tournerbury Woods
Why not consider escaping to the woods for your wedding at this spectacular venue? It is set in a 'private 50 acre wooded grounds with direct water access' and is described as 'one of the South Coast's most unique venues'.
Photo: Goble Photography
3. Spinnaker Tower
Why not get married with the best views in Portsmouth. The Spinnaker Tower can be booked as a wedding venue and it is described as being 'the perfect setting for exquisite ceremonies and exclusive receptions'.
Photo: Andy Hornby
4. HMS Warrior
Those looking for the spectacular may want to consider HMS Warrior. Its website says: 'A truly unique wedding venue, offering a blend of romance, style and individuality that will make your day as memorable as it is special.'
Photo: Sarah Standing