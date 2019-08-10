19 stunning retro photos of Hilsea Lido to get you dreaming of a hot summer’s day
You know the drill. It’s a hot summer’s day, and there’s nowhere better to cool off than at Hilsea Lido.
The popular splash pool has been one of Portsmouth’s top community facilities since 1935, with thousands of visitors enjoying the pool, sunbathing room and Blue Lagoon bar every year. Here are some of our favourite photos from The News’ archives to get you feeling nostalgic!
There was hardly any room to move in the children's pool in June 1986 - the main pool was out of use.