There was hardly any room to move in the children's pool in June 1986 - the main pool was out of use.

19 stunning retro photos of Hilsea Lido to get you dreaming of a hot summer’s day

You know the drill. It’s a hot summer’s day, and there’s nowhere better to cool off than at Hilsea Lido.

The popular splash pool has been one of Portsmouth’s top community facilities since 1935, with thousands of visitors enjoying the pool, sunbathing room and Blue Lagoon bar every year. Here are some of our favourite photos from The News’ archives to get you feeling nostalgic! 

Locked out! Ricky Worsfold and Laura Barley behind the bars of the lido plash pool which was closed because of a pump breakdown in July 1995.
Sorry! A swimmer is pushed into the water in July 1995, as the lido celebrated its 60th anniversary.
The pool in February 1991
