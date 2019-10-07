20 of the best photos from Dials Music Festival 2019 in Portsmouth

Dials work closely with Solent Mind and all profits are going to the charity.

Dials Festival 2019. Drug Store Romeos. Picture: Lorna Edwards Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Dials Festival 2019. Tom Bryan. Picture: Lorna Edwards Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Dials Festival 2019. Drug Store Romeos. Picture: Lorna Edwards Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Dials Festival 2019. Sarpa Salpa. Picture: Lorna Edwards Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more