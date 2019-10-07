20 of the best photos from Dials Music Festival 2019 in Portsmouth
National and local acts performed in five Southsea venues as part of this year’s Dials festival.
Dials work closely with Solent Mind and all profits are going to the charity.
Dials Festival 2019. Drug Store Romeos. Picture: Lorna Edwards
Other 3rd Party
Dials Festival 2019. Tom Bryan. Picture: Lorna Edwards
Other 3rd Party
Dials Festival 2019. Drug Store Romeos. Picture: Lorna Edwards
Other 3rd Party
Dials Festival 2019. Sarpa Salpa. Picture: Lorna Edwards
Other 3rd Party
View more