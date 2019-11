Not put off by the inclement weather, spectators also experienced all the ‘fun of the fair’ and an array of entertainers including fire breathers and stilt walkers. Pictures by Habibur Rahman.

HMS Sultan fireworks at HMS Sultan, Military Road, Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo

