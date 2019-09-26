20 retro photos capture life on Southsea Common through the years

We decided to dig back through The News’s archives to find our best retro photos to capture life on the Common over the decades. You can see the pictures here.

Southsea Common in October 1988 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Naval war memorial in Southsea Common in April 1985 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The band stand in Southsea Common in June 1998 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Aerial view of Southsea Common in May 1978 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more