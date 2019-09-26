20 retro photos capture life on Southsea Common through the years
Generations of people living in Portsmouth have flocked to spend the day at Southsea Common and make the most of the sun.
We decided to dig back through The News’s archives to find our best retro photos to capture life on the Common over the decades. You can see the pictures here.
Southsea Common in October 1988
Naval war memorial in Southsea Common in April 1985
The band stand in Southsea Common in June 1998
Aerial view of Southsea Common in May 1978
