Ahead of a national poll to find 2021’s best album artwork, The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre is hosting ‘The Best Art Vinyl’, to be shown until next month.

The exhibition will feature all 50 nominations for the best album cover art as well as previous winning sleeves from the last 15-16 years.

The Best Art Vinyl exhibition at The Spring. Picture: James White Photography

This includes early work by Dan Hillier for Royal Blood’s eponymous album, work from the sixteenth century by Dutch artist Pieter Bruegel for The Fleet Foxes’ LP, and a design for rock legend David Gilmour.

Sophie Fullerlove, director of The Spring, said: ‘We are all so excited to be bringing this exhibition to The Spring. There is some incredible artwork amongst the nominees and it will be tough to pick just three to cast a vote. We hope to see many music fans at the exhibition and taking part in the national poll.”

The exhibition was curated by Art Vinyl, champions of art and design for vinyl records, which runs an annual search for the most creative and well-designed album cover of the year by asking the public to vote for their favourites.

Andrew Heeps, Best Art Vinyl founder, said: ‘This is a great opportunity to bring an exhibition which documents modern history in art and music to The Spring.

‘Since 2005, Best Art Vinyl Exhibitions have been enjoyed in over 20 international locations such as Budapest, Bologna, London and Oxford, it’s now a perfect opportunity to get Hampshire involved in this annual art prize and accompanying exhibition.’

Visitors to the exhibition can have their say and vote on their three favourite album covers as part of the national poll.

Votes can be made online at the poll website at artvinyl.com or in person at The Spring exhibition. The final result will be announced in January 2022.

The Best Art Vinyl 2021 exhibition is open until December 23 at the East Street centre.

Find out more about the exhibition and The Spring’s programme of events for the autumn and winter on the website.

