If you are looking for ways to entertain your children over the next six weeks, then a family day out could be a good option. If you need any ideas here are 21 days out within 90 minutes of Portsmouth.

1. Arundel Castle This historic castle was founded in 1067 and it promises to be fun for the whole family, with interactive exhibits, games and costumes. It is open until November 3.

2. Marwell Zoo This zoo can be found near Winchester and promises to have plenty to entertain your little ones. From the Brickosaurs displays to 100s of different animals.

3. National Motor Museum, Beaulieu If your little ones love cars, then this museum in the New Forest has one of finest collections of cars and motorcycles around.

4. Exbury Gardens and Steam Railways Why not take your children to spend a day discovering this beautiful garden in New Forest? You can even take a ride on a miniature steam railway.

