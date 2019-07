So whether you have a cool million in the bank and are looking to relocate or you just fancy a nosy at how the other half live, here are the 21 most expensive homes in the city according to Zoopla.

1. Portsdown Hill Road This five bed property in Cosham is listed for 3.35 million, making it the most expensive home on sale in Portsmouth now. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Portsdown Hill Road It comes with Orangery, gymnasium and six bathrooms. It is listed on the market by Henry Adams - Emsworth. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Gunwharf Quays This three bedroom waterside penthouse apartment is on the market for 1.95 million. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Gunwharf Quays It comes with a sitting room with panoramic views as well as roof top terrace. It is listed on the market by Fine and Country. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more