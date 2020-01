The D-Day veteran died in December just a few weeks after his 100th birthday. His funeral was held today and followed a procession through the city including stops at the D-Day story and his beloved Fratton Park.

Members of the public gather outside of the D-Day story museum as they wait for the funeral cortege of D-Day veteran John Jenkins Andrew Matthews/PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

Hearse carrying John Jenkins passes the D-Day Story in Southsea. Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

The procession driving past the D-Day story and the statue of Field Marshal Montgomery. Roger Arbon/Solent News Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The procession driving past the D-Day story in Southsea. Roger Arbon/Solent News Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more