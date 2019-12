But if you don’t fancy all the time and effort that comes with preparing and cooking a turkey dinner this year – let alone all the cleaning. Then pubs and restaurants across Portsmouth will be open and serving multi-course festive menus.

1. Las Iguanas This restaurant in Gunwharf Quays serving Central and South American cuisines is open from noon to 4pm on Christmas. The menu has a mixture of Latin classic and festive favourites including Turkey.

2. Brasserie Blanc Located in Gunwharf Quays it will be open from 12pm to 5pm on Christmas Day but food will only be served from 12pm to 2pm. The six course menu comes with a glass of Bucks Fizz but costs 95.

3. Loch Fyne This restaurant in Gunwharf Quays will be open on Christmas Day and is offering four courses for 60.95 or with a glass of Prosecco for 63.95 including turkey as well as fish options.

4. Cafe Rouge This restaurant in Gunwharf Quays will be open from noon to 5pm on Christmas Day. It offers a five course meal for 54.95 per person including starter, main and dessert.

