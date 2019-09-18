23 fascinating pictures capture how Copnor has changed over the years

Copnor has changed a lot throughout the decades. 

Here are some of our favourite photos from The News’ archives to jog your fond memories of the area of the city. 

Copnor Middle School in July 1993.
The 24 hour One Stop shop in Copnor Road in December 1994
Exterior of the One Stop shop in Copnor Road in December 1984
