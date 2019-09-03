Splashes of Colour at Camber Docks by James Clack Photography

23 really beautiful images by Portsmouth landscape and aerial photographer James Clack

Taking images has helped James discover the area.

James works in fitness education by day but is an amateur photographer in his spare time. He's had an interest in photography for a few years but has been more proactive recently, having developed an interest in landscape and aerial photography, particularly aspects of his home city - Portsmouth. He's been inspired by some of the seriously talented photographers we have locally and he loves the fact that photography has enabled him to discover places he never knew existed right on his own doorstep. Go to Instgram for more: @james_clack

Spinnaker Tower with a menacing sky by James Clack Photography
Portchester Castle keep by James Clack Photography
Looking to Portsmouth Harbour during blue hour. by James Clack Photography
Hot Walls sunset by James Clack Photography
