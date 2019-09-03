23 really beautiful images by Portsmouth landscape and aerial photographer James Clack

James works in fitness education by day but is an amateur photographer in his spare time. He's had an interest in photography for a few years but has been more proactive recently, having developed an interest in landscape and aerial photography, particularly aspects of his home city - Portsmouth. He's been inspired by some of the seriously talented photographers we have locally and he loves the fact that photography has enabled him to discover places he never knew existed right on his own doorstep. Go to Instgram for more: @james_clack

Spinnaker Tower with a menacing sky by James Clack Photography

Portchester Castle keep by James Clack Photography

Looking to Portsmouth Harbour during blue hour. by James Clack Photography

Hot Walls sunset by James Clack Photography

