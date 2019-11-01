Halloween collage

23 spook-tacular Halloween pictures from across the Portsmouth area

It is the spookiest day of the year and it looks like people across the Portsmouth area had a scarily good time. 

We asked our readers to send in their pictures of pets in costumes as well as their little trick-or-treaters. Here are the best ones sent in. 

Charlie the ghostly dog.
Charlie the ghostly dog.
Marcin Jedrysiak
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
IT was a spooky time in Gosport with Frederick Staddon, age 6.
IT was a spooky time in Gosport with Frederick Staddon, age 6.
AnneMarie Staddon
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
IT was a spooky time in Gosport with Frederick Staddon, age 6.
IT was a spooky time in Gosport with Frederick Staddon, age 6.
AnneMarie Staddon
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Jemma Athersuch's Little Girl and other trick-or-treaters in Portsmouth
Jemma Athersuch's Little Girl and other trick-or-treaters in Portsmouth
Jemma Athersuch
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6