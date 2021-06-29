England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

24 photos of people cheering England on in Portsmouth pubs

England are set to face their toughest challenge yet in Euro 2020.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:52 pm

The Three Lions will take on old rivals Germany at Wembley on Tuesday evening in the last 16.

To get you excited for the game, we have pulled together our best photos from the Euros so far.

MORE: 12 best photos from Portsmouth pubs13 photos as fans packed pubs

Here are 24 of our best photos from the first three game days.

Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?

1. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Adam Beckett and his dad Bob. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo

2. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo

3. The Shepherds Crook

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Twins Jude and Lenny Wright, 8, from Southsea with Charlie Davies, Ryan Long, Phil Barta and Michael Whitelock. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo

4. The Southsea Village

England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Southsea Village. Tom Yates, Sam Court, Connor Whiting, Ed Lee, Rhys Little and Josh Cullinane. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Photo: Stuart Martin

Buy photo
EnglandPortsmouthWembley
Next Page
Page 1 of 6