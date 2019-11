From those who are born in the city or just chose to come and live here for a time, there has been many a celebrity who have called Portsea Island home. Here are 28 celebrities who were have called Portsmouth home.

1. Hertha Ayrton Once described as one of Portsmouth's 'least known and celebrated figures', Hertha was a Suffragette, scientist, inventor and engineer. She was born in Portsea and was awarded the Hughes Medal by the Royal Society. Other Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Amanda Holden Britain's Got Talent judge and former Wild at Heart star Amanda Holden was born in Portsmouth and grew up in nearby Bishop's Waltham. Kirsty Edmonds Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Peter Sellers Inspector Clouseau himself was born in Portsmouth and made his stage debut at The Kings Theatre in Southsea at the tender age of two weeks old! He starred in such films as Pink Panther and Lolita. Other Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Charles Dickens If the museum named in his honour hadn't given it away, legendary author Charles Dickens was born in Portsmouth in February 1812. 'He went on to write such great novels as Oliver Twist, Great Expectations and A Tale of Two Cities. Other Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more