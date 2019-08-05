Kiefer Sutherland and his band perform on The Village Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (040819-006)

28 of the best images from Wickham Festival from Friday, Saturday and Sunday

A variety of folk, rock, country artists entertained the crowds.

The festival was held through until Sunday, with the likes of Kiefer Sutherland performing with his band. Images from the festival were taken by Paul Windsor, Vernon Nash and Sarah Standing.

Kiefer Sutherland and his band perform on The Village Stage. Pictured is Kiefer leaping from the stage riser. Picture: Vernon Nash (040819-002)
The Kiefer Sutherland Band performing at Wickham Festival on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Sarah Standing (040819-4739)
The Kiefer Sutherland Band performing at Wickham Festival on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Sarah Standing (040819-4643)
The Kiefer Sutherland Band performing at Wickham Festival on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Sarah Standing (040819-4785)
