30 firefighters rushed to blaze in ground floor flat in Gosport

More than 30 firefighters have been called out to a blaze in Gosport this evening.

Emergency services rushed to a two-storey property in Thomas Grant Avenue, off Weevil Lane, after the call at about 6pm.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said three people had been treated by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters from Gosport, Cosham, Portchester and Fareham were among those dealing with the fire in the ground-floor flat.

The service said the fire has since been extinguished but fire crews have remained to clear smoke from the property.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area until it is made safe.

