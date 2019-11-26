30 pubs in Portsmouth that date back to Victorian era - and are still open for business
PORTSMOUTH as we know it was heavily shaped by the Victorian era.
From the founding of Southsea, to the railway stations and the construction of the Guildhall, the mark of Queen Vic’s reign can be seen across the city. A number of popular Portsmouth pubs date back to the Victorian days, including the following.
1. The British Queen
This pub in Queens Road dates back to 1896, towards the end of Queen Vic's reign. It replaced an earlier tavern