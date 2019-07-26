Queen Victoria

30 Victorian pubs in Portsmouth you can still get a pint in

PORTSMOUTH as we know it was heavily shaped by the Victorian era. 

From the founding of Southsea, to the railway stations and the construction of the Guildhall, the mark of Queen Vic’s reign can be seen across the city. A number of popular Portsmouth pubs date back to the Victorian days, including the following. 

1. The British Queen

This pub in Queens Road dates back to 1896, towards the end of Queen Vic's reign. It replaced an earlier tavern
2. The Derby Tavern

This pub can be found in Stamshaw Road, Stamshaw, and it dates from the late Victorian era. After being threatened with closure in the 90s it was saved and refurbished.
3. The Druid's Arms

Located in Binsteed Road, Buckland, this is another of the Portsmouth pubs that dates back to the Victorian era. It has kept the same name since opening.
4. The Eastney Taverrn

This pub in Cromwell Road, Eastney, dates back to the reign of Queen Vic. The original interior was gutted in the 1980s.
