30 Victorian pubs in Portsmouth you can still get a pint in

From the founding of Southsea, to the railway stations and the construction of the Guildhall, the mark of Queen Vic’s reign can be seen across the city. A number of popular Portsmouth pubs date back to the Victorian days, including the following.

1. The British Queen This pub in Queens Road dates back to 1896, towards the end of Queen Vic's reign. It replaced an earlier tavern Malcolm Wells JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. The Derby Tavern This pub can be found in Stamshaw Road, Stamshaw, and it dates from the late Victorian era. After being threatened with closure in the 90s it was saved and refurbished. Michael Scaddan JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. The Druid's Arms Located in Binsteed Road, Buckland, this is another of the Portsmouth pubs that dates back to the Victorian era. It has kept the same name since opening. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. The Eastney Taverrn This pub in Cromwell Road, Eastney, dates back to the reign of Queen Vic. The original interior was gutted in the 1980s. ian hargreaves JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

