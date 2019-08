While it was eventually taken over by Whitbread in the early 1970s, there are plenty of pubs left across the city that were either built or owned by the brewery. Here are 31 of the former Brickwoods pubs still trading in Portsmouth.

1. The Baffins Built in the 1930s, this pub in Tangier Road, Baffins, was one of the many Brickwoods pubs across the city. Allan Hutchings JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. The British Queen Dating back to the Victorian era, this pub in Queens Road, Buckland, wasn't built for Brickwoods Brewery but they took over it from Bransbury Brewery. Malcolm Wells JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Coach & Horses This iconic pub in London Road, Hilsea, is now a Greene King but it was Brickwoods pub back in the day. They took over it Portsmouth United Breweries and kept it until the 1970s. Kiele-Ann Dunne Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. The Deco This pub in Elm Grove, Southsea, was designed by A E Cogswell in the 1930s and was originally a Brickwoods pub. It originally traded under the name the Elms. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more