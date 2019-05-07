Copsplay actors dressed as Darth Vader and stormtroopers pose for a picture outside the Portsmouth Comic Con at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

38 best images of stunning Comic Con cosplay outfits worn at this years event in Portsmouth 

Portsmouth Guildhall hosted the colourful cosplay event

On any other day eyebrows would be raised if Iron Man, Pikachu and Doc Brown’s famous DeLorean were spotted in the city centre. But that was exactly what unfolded as Portsmouth Guildhall welcomed an estimated 3,000 pop culture buffs for the return of its ‘flagship’ annual event on Saturday – Comic Con. Here are our best pictures from the event.

Rex (5) and had great fun dressed as Captain America. Picture: Sophia Benham/Beside The Seaside Photography
Copsplay actors dressed as Stormtroopers pose for a picture as they hail a taxi cab outside the Portsmouth Comic Con at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Cosplay actors pose for a picture outside the Portsmouth Comic Con at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Copsplay actors dressed as Darth Vader and stormtroopers pose as they queue up outside an ice cream van during the Portsmouth Comic Con at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
