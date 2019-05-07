38 best images of stunning Comic Con cosplay outfits worn at this years event in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Guildhall hosted the colourful cosplay event
On any other day eyebrows would be raised if Iron Man, Pikachu and Doc Brown’s famous DeLorean were spotted in the city centre. But that was exactly what unfolded as Portsmouth Guildhall welcomed an estimated 3,000 pop culture buffs for the return of its ‘flagship’ annual event on Saturday – Comic Con. Here are our best pictures from the event.
Rex (5) and had great fun dressed as Captain America. Picture: Sophia Benham/Beside The Seaside Photography