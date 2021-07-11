51 best photos of England fans in Portsmouth pubs during Euro 2020 so far
England are in the final of Euro 2020 tonight!
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 1:00 pm
The Three Lions men’s team will take on Italy at Wembley tonight – in their first major international final in 55 years.
To get you excited for the game, we have pulled together our best photos from the Euros so far.
Here are 51 of our best photos from the first six game days.
Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?
