51 best photos of England fans in Portsmouth pubs during Euro 2020 so far

The Three Lions men’s team will take on Italy at Wembley tonight – in their first major international final in 55 years.

To get you excited for the game, we have pulled together our best photos from the Euros so far.

Here are 51 of our best photos from the first six game days.

Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?

1. The Shepherds Crook England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin Buy photo

2. The Shepherds Crook England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Adam Beckett and his dad Bob. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin Buy photo

3. The Shepherds Crook England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin Buy photo

4. The Shepherds Crook England Fans watching England V Croatia at The Shepherds Crook pub. Twins Jude and Lenny Wright, 8, from Southsea with Charlie Davies, Ryan Long, Phil Barta and Michael Whitelock. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin Buy photo