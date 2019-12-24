6 great winter walks you can reach from Portsmouth

Share this article
0
Have your say

The weather has improved in recent days so why not head outside for a Christmas walk? Here’s some inspirations looking to make the most of the great outdoors.

Here are a few of the best winter walks you can reach from Portsmouth.
 

The South Downs Way between East Meon and Bramdean. Picture: Adrian Bannister

The South Downs Way between East Meon and Bramdean. Picture: Adrian Bannister