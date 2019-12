AS WE strive to be a voice and a mirror for our communities, we at The News can safely say what makes you happy makes us happy.

Our reporters get to spend every day learning and writing about the things that mean the most to you – whether we’re fighting your corner or telling the world about the brilliant things you have done. We’ve trawled this year’s archive and we’re pleased to present a round-up of some of our stories that made you, and us, smile the most this year.