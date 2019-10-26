6 places to pick pumpkins in Hampshire this weekend

Have your say

Spooktober has arrived and that means that Halloween is just a few days away.

Which means it is time to start thinking about carving pumpkins.

But before you can decide what pattern you want for your jack-o’-lantern you need to get your hands on a pumpkin.

While it would be very easy to just go to the supermarket and just grab one - why not consider going to pick one from a farm this year?

Plenty of places across the county will let you and your kids pick pumpkins – offering a wider choice than in a store – and it could make a great way to entertain the family this weekend!

Here are six places you can go to pick your own pumpkins in Hampshire this weekend

Pickwell Farm, Southampton

If you head down to Pickwell Farm in Grange Road, Southampton, SO31 8GD once again this year you will be able to pick your own pumpkin once again.

It will cost £3 to pick a large pumpkin and £2 for small/ medium ones.

Pickwell Farm is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, just grab a wheelbarrow and head out into the field to find your dream pumpkin!

But don’t wait around, when the pumpkins are gone they are gone!

For more information visit Pickwell Farm’s Facebook page by clicking this link here.

Durleighmarsh Farm, Petersfield

A bit closer to our area is Durleighmarsh Farm, near Petersfield, on the Hampshire/ Sussex border.

You are able to pick your own pumpkins, as well as other crops, between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

More information - including other types of veg you can pick - is available here.

Sunnyfields Farm, Totton

Sunnyfields Farm in Totton is holding a pumpkin festival – they’ve grown thousands of pumpkins for you to choose from.

Including: massive ones, warty ones, white ones, blue ones, little munchkins and of course lots of orange ones.

There is also a special carving area where you can make your pumpkin perfectly spooky in time for Halloween for £2.50.

You can pick pumpkins between 10am and 5pm from October 19 to October 31.

For more information click here.

Cat and Fiddle Farm

If you fancy a trip over to the New Forest, why not swing by Cat and Fiddle Farm to pick your own pumpkin.

Cat and Fiddle Farm also offer a range of other berries and beans to pick.

It is open 10am to 5pm seven days a week.

For more information click here.

Pumpkin Picking Patch, Fordingbridge

This Hampshire pumpkin patch has over 15 varieties of pumpkins and gourds on 30 acres across 2 sites.

They planted 150,000 seeds!

There are wheelbarrows to push, Halloween crafts, fun activities, great food at the site in Fordingbridge.

It is open from 9.30am to 4pm from October 19 to October 31.

There is free entry and parking.

For more information click here.

Country Market - Malthouse & Osborne Farms

Located in Kingsley, Borden - 6 miles south of Farnham on the A325 between Farnham and Borden - you can pick a pumpkin from here.

The pumpkins start from £1.50 and they have giant ones as well.

For more information click here.