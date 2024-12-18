Southsea Common was transformed into a sea of blue on April 28 as thousands of Pompey fans turned out to show their support for the team who worked hard to secure a promotion to the Championship. The team bagged the promotion following a 3-2 win against Barnsley at Fratton Park on April 16 and in a bid to celebrate, Portsmouth City Council put on a fabulous event.
Fans flocked to Southsea, with some people turning up as early as 7am in the hopes of securing a good spot to see the team raise the trophy high.
Here are 66 pictures from the incredible celebrations from earlier this year:
