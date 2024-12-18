66 pictures of jubilant and dedicated fans celebrating Pompey F.C's historical Championship promotion

By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Dec 2024, 13:19 BST
As we come to the end of the year, The News has taken a look back at one of the biggest and most memorable events of the year – Pompey F.C’s promotion.

Southsea Common was transformed into a sea of blue on April 28 as thousands of Pompey fans turned out to show their support for the team who worked hard to secure a promotion to the Championship. The team bagged the promotion following a 3-2 win against Barnsley at Fratton Park on April 16 and in a bid to celebrate, Portsmouth City Council put on a fabulous event.

Fans flocked to Southsea, with some people turning up as early as 7am in the hopes of securing a good spot to see the team raise the trophy high.

Here are 66 pictures from the incredible celebrations from earlier this year:

