Hampshire County Council has 496 primary schools across the region, many of which offer children incredible opportunities. Every school across the country will have an Ofsted rating following an inspection from the governing body. Following an inspection, a school will receive either an outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate rating. If a school receives an inadequate or requires improvement Ofsted rating, they will be monitored to ensure that improvements are made.
Here are 69 Ofsted ratings for primary schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Emsworth and Waterlooville:
2. Stamshaw Junior School, Portsmouth
Stamshaw Junior School has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 16, 2024. Pictured: Back left to right: Rob Jones (Headteacher), Frankey Simmonds, Demi Port, Aoife Staley, Ayu Temilade, Sid Pushman- Viner (head boy), Kofi Oppong, Sam Cantini (Deputy Head) Poppy Bray (Head girl)Seated: Lydia White, Franklin Roy, Buddy the school dog.Photo: Stamshaw Junior School
3. Fairfield Infant School
Fairfield Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in its most recent inspection which took place on November 1 and 2, 2023. Pictured: Students at Fairfield Infant SchoolPhoto: Fairfield Infant School
4. Springwood Infant School, Waterlooville
Springwood Infant School in Waterlooville, has received a Good Ofsted report, matching the junior school who also received a good rating back in 2022. The report was published on November 13, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131123-1174)Photo: Sarah Standing