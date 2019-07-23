8 outdoor pools and splash parks to cool down in across Portsmouth area

Have your say

THE glorious sunshine looks like it is set to stick around throughout the coming days.

A level three heatwave warning has been issued by the Met Office for Portsmouth and Hampshire.

Youngsters enjoying the opening of the Lee-on-the-Solent splash park. Picture: David George

So what better way to cool down than by going for a swim or visiting a splash park!

Here are the local ones that you should consider visiting:

Hilsea Lido

Recently named one of the best outdoor pools in the country by a national newspaper, it is community run.

Hilsea Lido.

Hilsea Lido is open for the summer season and subject to weather and lifeguard availability it is open seven days a week.

Fun sessions run from 2pm to 7pm Monday to Friday and midday to 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Entry is £3 for children and £3.50 for adults.

Swimming sessions run from midday to 2pm on weekdays and 7pm to 9pm on weekends, but these are for adults only and entry costs £5.

Petersfield Open Air Swimming Pool

This pool is now open for the summer but it is heated, so you never have to worry about whether the water will be too cold.

If you or your little ones haven’t learnt how to swim yet, well it also hosts weekly swimming lessons.

It has sun loungers to rent and can be hired for large events.

Lymington Sea Water Baths

The oldest open air sea water baths in the UK it dates back to the 1830s, it boasts stunning views of the Isle of Wight.

It has a fully staffed 110m sea water pool with inflatable obstacle courses, stand up paddle boards, aqua jousting and much more.

Southsea splash pool

One for the children, this is aimed for kids aged eight and under.

It incorporates two paddling pools and lots of play equipment and the pool is chlorinated and tested to ensure its cleanliness three times a day.

It is located in Clarence Esplanade in Southsea.

Hilsea Jubilee splash pool

Located in London Road, Portsmouth, this splash pool is open for the summer season now.

It is open seven days a week in summer and is also open on Bank Holidays.

The splash pool has two shallow water pools no deeper than five inches, play features, rubber safety surfacing, new toilets and baby change facilities, seats and picnic tables.

Lee-on-the-Solent splash park

Featuring spray guns, tipping buckets and tunnel of water, this splash park has only just opened – perfectly timed for the arrival of the heatwave.

It can be found on the seafront in Lee-on-the Solent by Beach Road car park.

The splash park area has changing rooms and family toilets and there is also swings, a roundabout, a climbing frame, a see-saw, a rocker and other equipment. Much of it is accessible for children with disabilities.

Gosport splash park

The splash park down at Stokes Bay – for children age eight and under - is now officially open.

It will be open for visitors from 10am to 7pm every day.

Southsea beach

All three sections of Southsea Beach - Southsea East, West and Central - have lifeguards during the summer - from June 30 to September 2 - meaning you can go for a dip with a watchful eye over you.

However do make sure you never go for a swim alone.