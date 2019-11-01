Old Portsmouth at dusk. Picture: Louis Stacey'https://louisstaceyphotography.squarespace.com

9 amazing photos taken by Gosport photographer Louis Stacey

It all started with taking images on a mobile phone.

He tells us – About 2 years ago I began taking photographs of stars on my mobile phone and loved the look of long exposure images.  I then decided to buy a camera and haven't stopped since.  I like to photograph landscapes and portraits in busy cities like Portsmouth and London, mostly at night or sunrise/sunset when the sun is low. Instagram: www.instagram.com/louisstacey

Clarence wheel at night. Picture: Louis Stacey. To see the full image go to:'https://louisstaceyphotography.squarespace.com
Portsmouth sunrise from Gosport. Picture: Louis Stacey'https://louisstaceyphotography.squarespace.com
Eastney beach long exposure. Picture: Louis Stacey. To see the full image go to: 'https://louisstaceyphotography.squarespace.com
Portsmouth at dusk. Picture: Louis Stacey. To see the full image go to:'https://louisstaceyphotography.squarespace.com
