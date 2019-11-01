9 amazing photos taken by Gosport photographer Louis Stacey
It all started with taking images on a mobile phone.
He tells us – About 2 years ago I began taking photographs of stars on my mobile phone and loved the look of long exposure images. I then decided to buy a camera and haven't stopped since. I like to photograph landscapes and portraits in busy cities like Portsmouth and London, mostly at night or sunrise/sunset when the sun is low. Instagram: www.instagram.com/louisstacey
Clarence wheel at night. Picture: Louis Stacey. To see the full image go to:'https://louisstaceyphotography.squarespace.com