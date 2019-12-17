9 cracking photos from the production of The Nutcracker at The New Theatre Royal

The Nutcracker is this year's Christmas spectacular at The New Theatre Royal, and runs through until December 31. Originally the ballet was based on a story called ‘The Nutcracker and the Mouse King’ by the German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann with Tchaikovsky writing the music. Pictures by Luke McGregor.

The Nutcracker is this year's Christmas spectacular at The New Theatre Royal.'It runs through until December 31.'Adrian Bevan and Natalie Turner in The Nutcracker.'Pictures by Luke McGregor Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The Nutcracker is this year's Christmas spectacular at The New Theatre Royal.'It runs through until December 31.'The Cast of The Nutcracker'Pictures by Luke McGregor Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The Nutcracker is this year's Christmas spectacular at The New Theatre Royal.'It runs through until December 31.'Sarah Faith Brown, Shaun Mendum and Neil Jennings in The Nutcracker'Pictures by Luke McGregor Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The Nutcracker is this year's Christmas spectacular at The New Theatre Royal.'It runs through until December 31.'Shaun Mendum and Caitlin Anderson in The Nutcracker'Pictures by Luke McGregor Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more