9 cracking photos from the production of The Nutcracker at The New Theatre Royal
See the magic brought to life in this ballet classic.
The Nutcracker is this year's Christmas spectacular at The New Theatre Royal, and runs through until December 31. Originally the ballet was based on a story called ‘The Nutcracker and the Mouse King’ by the German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann with Tchaikovsky writing the music. Pictures by Luke McGregor.
Adrian Bevan and Natalie Turner in The Nutcracker. Pictures by Luke McGregor
Sarah Faith Brown, Shaun Mendum and Neil Jennings in The Nutcracker. Pictures by Luke McGregor