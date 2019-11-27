9 fantastic ideas to wow your children with your Christmas elves this advent

But with 25 days of ideas to come up with to help wow your children this advent, it can be quite tricky to come up with fresh ones each day. So if you are looking for inspiration here are nine ideas for ways to wow your children with their Christmas elves this year.

Will a Christmas elf be visiting your home this year? Other Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Why not throw your elves a pool party with some friends? Samantha Clarke Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Who knew elves were fans of Pringles? Samantha Clarke Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

What a mess! Those cheeky elves! Samantha Clarke Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more